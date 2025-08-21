Guterres urges immediate Gaza ceasefire as Israeli offensive escalates

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warns the offensive would result in “massive death and destruction

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres renews his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s launch of a military operation aimed at capturing Gaza City.

By Nathan Morley

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, following Israel’s launch of a military operation aimed at capturing Gaza City.

Guterres warned the offensive would result in “massive death and destruction,” and urged Israeli leaders to halt the campaign. The city, home to more than 1 million Palestinians, has already endured days of intense bombardment.

Local officials report that large numbers of residents are fleeing as Israeli forces advance, deepening what aid agencies describe as an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Hamas condemned the operation, accusing Israel of ignoring ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Several of Israel’s allies have also voiced concern. French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday the offensive “can only lead to disaster for both peoples and risks plunging the entire region into a cycle of permanent war.”