Gazans struggle amid heatwave and starvation

Palestinians walk near war-damaged buildings in Gaza City on August 8, 2025. (AFP or licensors)

A heatwave in Gaza is exacerbating famine and starvation in the region.

By Nathan Morley

Civilians in Gaza are facing worsening conditions as a heatwave grips the region, making basic tasks like finding food and water nearly impossible.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says residents are contending with hostilities, displacement, and destruction.

Aid entering Gaza remains far below what’s needed, and relief missions continue to face delays.

In southern Gaza, humanitarian partners reported damage to the electricity line serving the South Gaza seawater desalination plant—its third outage in a week.

OCHA also noted that airdrops landing across Gaza have reportedly caused civilian casualties.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced alarm over Israel’s decision to take control of Gaza City.

In a statement, his spokesperson said the move marks a dangerous escalation, deepening the crisis and endangering lives, including those of remaining hostages.

Guterres warned the decision could lead to more displacement, deaths, and destruction, compounding the suffering of Gaza’s population.

Israel’s plan has drawn criticism at home and abroad, with opponents saying it violates international law, worsens the humanitarian crisis, and undermines ceasefire efforts.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called the decision “a disaster that will lead to many more disasters.”

