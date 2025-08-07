Starvation deaths in Gaza rise to 197

A Palestinian woman searches the sand for legumes in Nuseirat in the Central Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

The death toll from starvation in Gaza continues to rise. The UN and other aid organizations are warning of a catastrophic situation. WFP Chief, Cindy McCain, says airdrops are not the right solution in a famine situation such as the one unfolding in Gaza where 500,000 people are starving TODAY.

By Nathan Morley

The death toll from starvation in Gaza has climbed to 197, with four additional deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to local health authorities.

Officials say half of the victims are children.

The figures come amid growing international concern over a worsening hunger crisis in the enclave.

The United Nations and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) have warned of a catastrophic situation, with famine thresholds reportedly being met in parts of Gaza.

Humanitarian aid remains stalled at the border, where approximately 6,000 truckloads of supplies are awaiting entry. Last week, Israel authorized airdrops of food into Gaza, but aid organizations have criticized the move as inadequate and largely symbolic.

Earlier this week, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca expressed alarm over reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may expand military operations across the entire Gaza Strip.

Jenca urged Israel to allow the immediate and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief to prevent further suffering and loss of life.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley