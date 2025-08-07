Starvation deaths in Gaza rise to 197
By Nathan Morley
The death toll from starvation in Gaza has climbed to 197, with four additional deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to local health authorities.
Officials say half of the victims are children.
The figures come amid growing international concern over a worsening hunger crisis in the enclave.
The United Nations and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) have warned of a catastrophic situation, with famine thresholds reportedly being met in parts of Gaza.
Humanitarian aid remains stalled at the border, where approximately 6,000 truckloads of supplies are awaiting entry. Last week, Israel authorized airdrops of food into Gaza, but aid organizations have criticized the move as inadequate and largely symbolic.
Earlier this week, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca expressed alarm over reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may expand military operations across the entire Gaza Strip.
Jenca urged Israel to allow the immediate and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief to prevent further suffering and loss of life.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here