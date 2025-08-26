Families of Hamas hostages protest across Israel

Demonstrators call for action to secure the release of hostages and bring about a ceasefire in the war in Gaza (AFP or licensors)

Families of hostages held by Hamas stage protests in Israel, demanding government action to secure their release and bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

Families of hostages held by Hamas staged protests across Israel on Monday, blocking major roads and demanding government action, one day after Israeli strikes hit a hospital in southern Gaza.

The twin strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis killed at least 20 people, including five journalists, according to local health officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a “tragic mishap.”

The United Nations human rights office condemned the attack and called for justice and accountability.

Gaza’s health ministry said 75 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the territory to 62,819 since the war began in October 2023.

The ministry also reported 370 injuries and said many victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets.

In Israel, police said all roads had reopened after demonstrations organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum disrupted traffic nationwide.

The group is pressing for a deal to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas abducted 251 people during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which also killed about 1,200. Israeli authorities believe 20 hostages remain alive.

Separately, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his government would not support a Western-led initiative to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Berlin, Merz said Germany does not believe the conditions for recognition have been met.

