Colombian Bishops mourn assassinated Senator Miguel Uribe

Maria Claudia Tarazona, wife of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, stands next to his coffin in Colombia's Congress, in Bogota, on August 11, 2025 (LUISA GONZALEZ)

The Bishops of Colombia express their deep sorrow for the death of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a presidential hopeful who was shot at a political rally in June.

By Devin Watkins & James Blears

Colombian Senator and presidential aspirant Miguel Uribe, who was shot at a rally in Bogota in June, died of his wounds on Monday. His family announced that he died in hospital at the age of 39.

The late Senator Uribe was campaigning for the presidential nomination of the Democratic Center Party for next year’s election on June 7 when he was shot twice in the head and once in the leg by a fifteen-year-old gunman. The suspect fled but was shot, wounded and arrested.

Senator Uribe underwent several surgeries but remained in critical condition. His widow, Maria Claudia, released a statement saying she is praying to God to show her how to continue and take care of their two children.

Thousands of people have held vigils and prayed for the senator.

After his death, the Colombian Bishops’ Conference released a statement mourning his death.

“We express our solidarity with his entire family and, in Christian hope, we commend them to the Lord that He may console them,” said the Bishops.

They urged the Colombian authorities to pursue the investigation into the assassination.

“We call on Colombians to ‘not let hope be stolen from us’ and to react peacefully, defending the principles and values that constitute us as a nation,” they said.

The Colombian Bishops urged the nation to uphold its motto of “Liberty and Order,” so that freedom and respect may guarantee the integral human development of all Colombians.

Former President of Colombia Alvaro Uribe, who is not a relative of the assassinated senator, said: “They have killed hope. May Miguel’s struggle be a beacon, which illuminates Colombia's path.”

Years ago, Miguel’s Mother Diana Turbay, a journalist, was kidnapped by gunmen of Pablo Escobar and died during a failed rescue attempt by the police.

Miguel always said her courage inspired him to work for the future of Colombia.

The motive for his assassination remains unclear, even though the suspect and several men have been arrested and are still being questioned.

