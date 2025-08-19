Bishops warn of Creation in crisis amid climate disasters

A man sits in abandoned boats in the bed of dried up reservoir on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 16 August 2025. (ANSA)

Church leaders have voiced alarm about the state of the earth ahead of the annual “Season of Creation,” when Christians worldwide dedicate more than a month to prayer for creation. Their concern comes as officials say that climate-linked disasters intensify across Europe and Asia.

By Stefan J. Bos



In Spain and Portugal, record wildfires have burned more than 560,000 hectares.



At least six people have died, thousands were forced to flee, and even the historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route was disrupted.



Nearly 2,000 Spanish troops were deployed in one of the largest emergency responses in years.



In the Italian Alps, the Ventina Glacier has melted so dramatically that scientists can now only monitor it with drones.



In the Dolomites, thawing permafrost triggered rockfalls that forced hundreds of hikers to evacuate.



Further north, Scandinavia has endured an unprecedented heatwave, with Finland recording 22 consecutive days above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

Hospitals overwhelmed

