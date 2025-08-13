At least 20 killed in shipwreck off Lampedusa

According to current reports, 27 people are missing, while the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza have rescued between 70 and 80 people from the small vessel.

Vatican News

A small boat carrying about 97 migrants capsized off the coast of Lampedusa on 13 August, after taking on water for several hours. The death count may still rise, but at least 20 people are confirmed dead in this latest tragic shipwreck, which occurred about 14 miles south-southwest of the Sicilian island.

Early reports indicate that between 70 and 80 people were rescued by patrol boats from the Italian Guardia di Finanza and the Coast Guard. 27 people are still missing. The recovery efforts, described as very difficult, are still underway. The victims’ bodies are expected to arrive at the port within a couple of hours, while the survivors have already been brought ashore.