Armenia and Azerbaijan sign 'milestone' peace deal

Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a peace deal at the White House that aims to end decades of armed conflict that killed tens of thousands, and led to the expulsion of more than 100,000 Armenians from the disputed territory of Karabakh.

By Stefan J. Bos

For nearly four decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought for control of the Karabakh region, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two nations battled for control of the region, with multiple violent clashes that left tens of thousands of people dead.

Azerbaijan reclaimed all of the territory in 2023 in an attack that forced more than 100,000 Armenians, who comprised about 99 percent of the population, to flee.

'A miracle'

The late Pope Francis constantly advocated for a peaceful solution to the conflict. Yesterday, President Trump brought the sides together while speaking of a new beginning.

Trump said: “It's a long time, 35 years. They fought and now they're friends, and they're gonna be friends for a long time. The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel, and diplomatic relations, and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The two countries in the South Caucasus signed agreements with each other and the U.S. that will reopen key transportation routes.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said he has agreed with Armenia to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling the deal a 'miracle'.

‘Significant milestone’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke of a historic moment in the relationship between the two countries. “Today, we have reached a significant milestone in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations by laying a foundation to write a better story than the one we had in the past. This is a success for our countries and for our region, and a success for the world because a more peaceful region means a safer world. This is peace through strength,” the Armenian prime minister stressed.

Negotiations will now begin over who will develop the new trade routes, including a rail line, oil and gas pipelines, and fiber optic lines.

Officials say at least nine developers have already expressed interest in turning what was once a bloodstained region into an arena of prosperity and peace.