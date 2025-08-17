Air strike on Gaza hospital kills seven

Night of Remembrance for journalists killed in Gaza on 16 August 2025 (ANSA)

An Israeli airstrike hit al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday, killing at least seven people, according to local health officials.

By Nathan Morley

The attack comes as Israeli forces advance plans to relocate more than a million Palestinians from northern Gaza to designated zones in the south, drawing international concern over worsening humanitarian conditions.

The Israeli military has described the relocation effort as a necessary measure to protect civilians amid ongoing combat operations.

However, aid groups and rights organizations warn that the southern zones—often referred to by observers as “concentration areas”—are overcrowded, under-resourced, and remain vulnerable to bombardment.

Palestinians, displaced by the Israeli offensive, shelter in a tent camp as the Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza (q)

The hospital strike adds to a growing toll of civilian casualties in the enclave, where medical infrastructure has been severely strained.

Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as emergency crews searched for survivors amid the rubble.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, thousands of Israelis rallied over the weekend, demanding an end to the war and the return of hostages held by Hamas.

Also in Israel, a one-day general strike is under way in protest of the government's plan to seize Gaza City.

The stoppage was demanded by the families of hostages and others who say the expansion of the war puts the lives of Israelis being held by Hamas at greater risk.