Aid groups urge Israel to end restrictions as Gaza starvation worsens

A truck carrying humanitarian aid stands near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah on 11 August

More than 100 humanitarian organizations, including Oxfam and Médecins Sans Frontières, sign a joint letter calling on Israel to end what they describe as the “weaponization of aid” into Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

The groups warned that starvation is deepening across the territory.

They say they are increasingly being told they are “not authorized” to deliver aid unless they comply with new Israeli regulations introduced in March.

According to the letter, Israeli authorities rejected more than 60 aid delivery requests in July alone, leaving warehouses stocked with food, medicine and shelter supplies unable to reach those in need.



Hospitals are running out of basic supplies, and vulnerable populations—including children, older adults and people with disabilities—are dying from hunger and preventable illnesses, the groups said.

The organizations argue that the restrictions politicize humanitarian work and violate international law.

Israeli officials have defended the measures, saying they are necessary to prevent aid from being diverted to Hamas.