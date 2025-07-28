World watches as starvation deaths mount in Gaza

A picture shows humanitarian aid awaiting transport at the Kerem Shalom crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip on July 27, 2025 (AFP or licensors)

The rising toll of malnutrition in Gaza is drawing global concern as the total number of deaths from starvation in the enclave has reached 147 — 88 of them are children, health officials say.

By Nathan Morley

The Hamas-run health ministry says another 14 people have died of malnutrition in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

However, more than 120 trucks carrying food and humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking the first major delivery in weeks amid a declared tactical pause in fighting.

The aid convoy was coordinated by the United Nations and international relief organizations.

Some aid was also air dropped into the enclave at the weekend - but it was a fraction of Gaza's urgent needs.

A woman cooks as displaced Palestinians who have not received humanitarian aid survive on leftover food, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza, July 28

Humanitarian organisations warn that while the aid was a positive step, far greater volumes were needed to prevent famine and a deepening health crisis.

A total of 49 Qatari aid trucks arrived in Egypt and Jordan on Sunday, delivering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, the Foreign Ministry announced. Provided by the Qatar Fund for Development with support from Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent, the aid is being handed over to the World Food Programme for distribution in Gaza via the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings.

The shipment includes 4,704 food parcels, 200 tons of supplies, 174 tons of flour, and 5,000 units of infant formula.