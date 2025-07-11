World Kiswahili Language Day celebrated globally as symbol of unity, development

The world came together to mark World Kiswahili Language Day, celebrating Kiswahili’s role as a unifying force, a cultural emblem, and a global tool for development.

By Sarah Pelaji

Recognized by UNESCO as the first African language to receive its own international day, Kiswahili continues to expand its global footprint, with over 200 million speakers worldwide.

Celebrated annually on July 7, the day honors the historical and modern significance of Kiswahili in Africa and beyond.

As an official working language of the African Union (AU), the East African Community (EAC), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Kiswahili stands as a cornerstone of African identity and cooperation.

This year’s celebrations under various themes centering on peace, unity, education, and development were marked across continents, highlighting Kiswahili’s global resonance.

Regional celebrations in Kigali and Zanzibar

In Kigali, Rwanda, the East African Kiswahili Commission and the Rwandan government co-hosted a two-day regional celebration under the theme “Kiswahili, Inclusive Education and Sustainable Development.” Over 300 participants attended, including senior officials, academics, and university students.

EAC Deputy Secretary General, Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, described Kiswahili as a language of “equity, access, and empowerment,” calling it a bridge between tradition and innovation.

Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, James Kabarebe, emphasized Kiswahili’s role in strengthening East African unity and regional projects.

In Zanzibar, Tanzania held its national celebration under the theme “Kiswahili for Peace and Unity.”

The event was officiated by Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdullah, who underscored the language’s role in national identity and called on government institutions to promote its proper use.

Tanzania’s Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr. Palamagamba Kabudi, and other dignitaries also attended, reiterating the government’s commitment to preserving Kiswahili’s cultural and diplomatic value.

Celebration of the 4th Swahili Language Day: Exhibition of various products (Tanzania State House) (Tanzania State House)

Sweden and Japan join the celebrations

In Stockholm, Tanzania’s Embassy in Sweden, in collaboration with local community organizations, hosted a vibrant cultural event.

The celebration featured Swahili cuisine, music, poetry, fashion shows, and drew over 500 attendees from across Scandinavia and the diplomatic community.

Mobhare Matinyi, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Sweden, highlighted Tanzania’s efforts in promoting Kiswahili as a global language, noting its official status in regional and continental bodies.

Former Swedish Minister Nyamko Sabuni reflected on Kiswahili’s role in unifying African peoples and enhancing economic and diplomatic interactions, particularly in East Africa.

Meanwhile, in Japan, celebrations were held at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, closing the “Swahili and Cultural Week.” The event, themed “Kiswahili for Peace and Unity,” was organized by Tanzania’s Embassy and Kiswahili stakeholders in Japan.

Baraka Luvanda, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Japan, praised Kiswahili as a representation of African identity and a growing symbol of international collaboration. He also acknowledged UNESCO’s role in recognizing Kiswahili on the global stage.

Motto: Swahili for peace and solidarity (Tanzania State House) (Tanzania State House)

Min Dictionary of Kiswahili-Japan launched

Key highlights included the launch of a Kiswahili-Japanese Min Dictionary and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Zanzibar University (SUZA) and Osaka University to advance Kiswahili academic programs.

Cultural performances by students, poets, and traditional dance groups brought Kiswahili’s spirit to life for a diverse international audience.

Kiswahili’s growing global recognition

Since UNESCO officially established World Kiswahili Language Day in 2022, the language has gained momentum globally.

Recently, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/78/312, recognizing Kiswahili’s role in fostering global peace, diversity, and Pan-African unity.

Kiswahili has played a pivotal role in African liberation movements and continues to serve in education, media, diplomacy, and cross-cultural communication.

As both a practical language and a cultural heritage, it remains a powerful symbol of Africa’s rich linguistic and social legacy.

From East Africa to Europe and Asia, World Kiswahili Language Day 2025 reflected the language’s journey from a regional tongue to a global bridge for identity, development, and peace.