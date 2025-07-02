USAID cuts predicted to have deep global impact, require urgent response

Shofiul Islam, 35, who has disabilities, shows his leg while visiting a facility funded by USAID, for treatment, at the Rohingya refugee camp, in Cox's Bazar

Reports show that the US Administration’s funding cuts to foreign humanitarian aid could lead to 14 million deaths by the end of 2030, with world leaders meeting in Spain to discuss the best way to offset the cuts.

By Grace Lathrop

A UN conference kicked off in Seville, Spain, on June 30, where world leaders discussed how global financial systems can better support developing countries.

The conference, known as “Financing for Development 2025,” addressed concerns about the US government’s cuts to foreign-directed humanitarian aid.

Humanitarian impacts of USAID cuts

As of March 2025, over 80% of USAID programs have been cancelled under the Trump administration, which it has defined as wasteful spending.

As a result, analysts estimate that 14 million people will die due to the funding cuts by 2030, 4.5 million of whom are children under the age of five, especially in areas like Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, according to a study published by The Lancet.

Along with an increase in death rates, HIV treatment is likely to decrease. Countries such as Haiti are experiencing a HIV medication shortage, and over 150,000 Haitians are currently suffering from the disease and are in desperate need of care, according to the Associated Press.

Along with a lack of access to medical care, USAID cuts are expected to lead to a decrease in food aid deliveries, especially in conflict zones such as Sudan, Yemen and Gaza.

Furthermore, programs that help pregnant women and children receive proper nutrition and food have been stopped in multiple countries.

Global responses for immediate aid

Caritas Europa, one of the largest humanitarian organizations in Europe, is just one of the many institutions aiming to send immediate help where needed because of USAID cuts.

Many programs have filed for emergency appeals, running short-term food and health support.

Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s umbrella humanitarian agency, has urged governments to ask the United States to reverse the USAID cuts, arguing that wealthier countries have a moral responsibility to serve those most in need.

Caritas Europa has continued to urge world leaders to rally behind countries that need the most aid at this time.

UN conference goals and solutions

Over 50 world leaders gathered in Seville to discuss the best ways to combat global issues.

There were joined by around 4,000 representatives from businesses and civil society groups, who attended to learn more about the best ways they can help.

The goal of the conference is to reshape the global financial system, so that the urgent needs of suffering countries can be met as soon as possible.

After discussing the alarming death rates that could come from USAID cuts, leaders talked about potential solutions.

One of the proposed solutions involved issuing a one to two percent annual tax on the ultra-rich in order to generate revenues to help those in need.

Other solutions include calling for financial system reforms, ethical reframing, and mobilizing the private sector.