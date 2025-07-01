UN dismay at latest strike on Gaza

Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on tents in Khan Younis (q)

New Israeli evacuation orders for the northern Gaza Strip have alarmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

By Nathan Morley

Guterres has condemned the loss of life from the latest Israeli airstrikes, saying civilians must be respected and protected.

At least 100 people were killed Monday in Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

The death toll includes 34 people killed in a single strike on a crowded seaside internet café.

Witnesses described a devastating scene at the café, which was popular with families and young people.

The bombing, one of the deadliest incidents in recent weeks, also claimed the life of photojournalist Ismail Abu Khattab.

Media access to the Gaza Strip remains severely restricted, and the reported casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Hamas condemned what it called a “major escalation” targeting unarmed civilians.

The humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to worsen, with growing international pressure for a new ceasefire.

Indirect talks

Meanwhile, Qatari officials said conditions are in place to resume indirect talks between Hamas and Israel. The White House is expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 7, amid speculation about the possibility of a new agreement.

Since Hamas launched its October 7 cross-border attack that killed 1,219 people in Israel, mostly civilians, the Israeli military campaign has killed more than 56,500 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley