UNICEF weighs the cost of war on Ukraine’s children

As the war in Ukraine stretches out into its third year, a UNICEF report reveals that 70% or 3.5 million of Ukrainian children are deprived of accessing basic goods and services.

By Janina Eddy

Three years since the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, the humanitarian cost continues to rise, not only in numbers but in human suffering, especially among the children.

According to a new report by the United Nations' Children's Fund -UNICEF, approximately “2,786 children have been killed since 2022”, a third of whom live in homes without functioning water or sewage systems.

Nearly half of the children lack access to any safe area to play, inside or outside.

A generation at risk

Ukrainian children are growing up amidst blackouts, displacements, destroyed schools, and shattered communities, facing a psychological toll that will likely follow them for generations. Children are deprived of a minimum standard of living, affecting them in the long run in areas such as education, health, and future opportunities. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell notes:

“The war in Ukraine continues to devastate the country’s children. Investing in them and the services they rely on is the best way to secure Ukraine’s future”.

Moreover, Ukraine is grappling with a severe demographic crisis, including a 35% drop in birthrate and mass displacement of women and children. The situation is particularly dire in frontline areas, where access to healthcare, education, and other social services is out of reach for many.

UNICEF's strategy of help

UNICEF’s interventions in Ukraine include providing heating infrastructure, solid fuel, winter clothing, and blankets to keep children warm during harsh winters. It has also rehabilitated school shelters, trained teachers, and worked to restore access to education.

To address water and sanitation issues, UNICEF has helped restore access to clean water in damaged areas and distributed hygiene supplies. Furthermore, in the field of healthcare, UNICEF has trained nurses to conduct home visits, particularly in high-risk zones, which has been strengthening the healthcare system and bringing critical supplies to those on the frontlines.

Peace appeal

While emergency relief is essential, UNICEF stresses that it cannot become a substitute for lasting resolutions to the war. Peace is urgently needed, above all, for the children. Catherine Russell underlines:

“Above all, Ukraine’s children must be protected from further harm. They need peace”.