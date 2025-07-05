Search continues in Texas for missing children after flash floods

A rescue operation is underway and racing against time in Texas after the flash flooding of the Guadalupe River, which caused at least 34 deaths and many still missing, including over 20 girls who were attending a Christian summer camp in the area.

by James Blears

In the United States, a search and rescue operation is underway and racing against time, after a Texas river burst its banks, drowned at least 24 people and swept others away. The flash flood disaster happened after the Guadalupe River surged almost eight meters (26 feet) in less than an hour, causing floods in all directions.

The raging torrent swept away mobile homes and cabins housing Fourth of July vacationers and residents. The Emergency Operation is trying to locate approximately 25 missing girls, attending a Christian summer camp near the town of Kerrville, 100 kilometers north-west of San Antonio. The Federal Government is pledging help for the emergency services, who are scouring the swirling, raging waters with boats. Helicopters overhead are instead scanning the floodwaters trying to locate stranded people. Residents are being urged to immediately move to higher ground, as the flash flooding continues, gathering momentum and destroying everything in its path.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio is offering prayers for affected families and first responders, who are trying to re-unite them. They have opened a gym on Main Street, Kerrville, as an emergency shelter and haven for families, as this heartrending tragedy continues to unfold.