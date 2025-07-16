Sudan: 35 children killed in recent attacks in North Kordofan

Internally displaced people from Khartoum gather at their shelter in South Kordofan, Sudan

More than 450 civilians, including 35 children and two pregnant women, were killed in attacks on communities near Bara in Sudan’s North Kordofan State over the weekend. Dozens have been injured and many are still missing.

By Grace Lathrop

This past weekend, multiple communities in North Kordofan were raided, killing over 450 civilians.

According to the human rights group Emergency Lawyers, Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group in Sudan, have been identified as the perpetrators behind the raids.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) director Catherine Russell released a statement on July 16 to bring awareness to the situation in Sudan.

She described these attacks as “an outrage,” saying they “represent a terrifying escalation of violence and a total disregard for human life, international humanitarian law, and the most basic principles of humanity.”

UNICEF expressed their condolences to families and to those affected by recent events, saying that “civilians – especially children – should never be targeted.”

They also urged that all violations against the people of North Kordofan should be independently investigated and that “those responsible must be held accountable.”

History of violence in Sudan

In recent weeks, the situation in North Kordofan has worsened, increasing displacement, civilian casualties, and restrictions on humanitarian access.

In 2023, the RSF began its civil war against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which extended into Kordofan territory. The attack this past weekend was one of many in the past years.

These attacks are severely threatening the safety of children in North Kordofan, and as of 2024, 6% of violations against children in Sudan occurred in North Kordofan.

These violations, which include the killing and maiming of children, also extend to sexual violence and abduction. As of this year, these trends have only increased, becoming even more alarming.

UNICEF describes this violence against children as “unconscionable” and something that “must end now.”

In her statement, Ms. Russell called for all parties involved in the conflict to end the violence they are responsible for to protect the civilians, including young children, from any further damage.