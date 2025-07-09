South Sudan Bishop urges his people to embrace peace in daily lives

As South Sudan marks the 14th anniversary of its independence, the Bishop of Bentiu calls on the people to live out peace not merely as an abstract idea, but through concrete, everyday actions rooted in Gospel values.

By Janina Eddy

As South Sudan commemorates 14 years of independence, Bishop Christian Carlassare is urging the faithful to move beyond the abstract ideals and embrace peace as a personal and communal responsibility, rooted in daily actions and Gospel living.

In a statement prior to the 9 July celebrations, the Bishop of Bentiu emphasised that peace must be made visible through concrete choices and moral integrity

“All people must be honest in their own office work, exercising leadership to serve fellow citizens, looking for the common good of the entire nation rather than one group,” he said, adding that “We often speak of peace…but then we make war. Peace must not remain an abstract concept, but something we live and build together day by day.”

Call for Commitment

Bishop Carlassare’s reflection comes at a time when South Sudan continues to grapple with insecurity, localised violence, and political division.

The country is besieged by renewed conflicts between the South Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) and the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) forces, conflicts that continue to kill, injure and displace thousands of people

Bishop Carlassare encouraged South Sudanese Christians to foster peace through honest speech, mutual trust in their neighbors, responsible leadership, and a commitment to service.

“Corruption undermines the very foundation of our freedom…Institutions must be strengthened,” he said.

A future rooted in peace

Looking ahead to the country’s anticipated elections in 2026, Bishop Carlassare called on the South Sudanese people to prepare by fostering a culture of peaceful coexistence and civic responsibility.

The election, he said, “Must be fair, credible, and peaceful – an essential opportunity to shape the nation’s future.”