Shopping center fire leaves more than 60 dead in Iraq

Rrescue teams clear the rubble after the fire in the mall (AFP or licensors)

A fire at a new shopping mall in the Iraqi city of Kut killed more than 60 people, including women and children. According to a statement from Iraq’s Interior Ministry, most victims died from suffocation, and 14 bodies remain unidentified.

By Grace Lathrop

A shopping mall in Kut opened just five days ago but was destroyed by a devastating fire that has killed over 60 people on Wednesday. Mohammed al-Miyahi, governor of Kut, declared three days of mourning in honor of those who lost loved ones in the fire.

The governor said “a tragedy and a calamity” has fallen over the people of Kut, and that the shopping mall’s owner will be held accountable under legal action.

The city of Kut, situated southeast of Baghdad, has experienced significant development in recent years. However, Iraqi safety standards are often poorly upheld, as a history of systemic issues has been prominent in the country for decades. As a result, many construction projects are unsupervised and operate without proper safety protocols.

Social media videos captured the building burning in flames, while firefighters rescued civilians from the mall’s roof. Although some were saved, over 60 were killed and many are still missing.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and Iraq’s Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation to identify the cause of the fire. However, this is not the first time an Iraqi building has unexpectedly caught on fire. In 2023, a fire destroyed a wedding party in Northern Iraq, leaving over 100 dead.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani has asked for a review of fire safety protocols for the country’s public buildings, as this tragedy is a reminder of the neglect for safety standards.