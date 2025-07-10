Humanitarian Corridors enables the arrival of over 100 Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees, who have returned from neighboring Iran, gather at a temporary camp at the Islam Qala border in Herat, Afghanistan, 09 July 2025 (ANSA)

As part of the Humanitarian Corridors initiative, a group of 119 Afghan refugees have arrived in Rome from Pakistan.

By Kielce Gussie

A flight from Islamabad, Pakistan, carrying 119 Afghan refugees arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport on 10 July. The special flight was offered by “Solidaire” and is part of the Humanitarian Corridors initiative.

The Community of Sant’Egidio will continue to support the group - full of families and individuals - during their process of being integrated. This initiative promoted the protocol with the Italian government in cooperation with other associations.

In August 2021, these 119 refugees had to flee to Pakistan and since then, have lived for almost four years in extremely unstable circumstances in informal settlements and makeshift shelters in the country's capital.

Following the fall of Kabul - the capital of Afghanistan - and the initial wave of international mobilization, many Afghans who had escaped to neighboring countries have not yet been resettled, largely fogotton by the global community.

To date, the Humanitarian Corridors have helped more than 8,500 refugees arrive safely in Europe. This project is entirely self-funded and is promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio and other partner organizations.