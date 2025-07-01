A woman dies and her child goes missing in yet another migrant boat tragedy

A shipwreck off Lampedusa claims a mother’s life while her young son remains missing, calling attention to a dire need for safer migration and significant shielding for families and their children

By Janina Eddy

A mother’s life has been claimed, while her young child remains missing after the latest shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, continuing the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by migrants.

The tragedy struck once again as a migrant vessel capsized overnight, claiming lives and leaving others missing. The remaining eighty-seven passengers were left clinging for hope until a Tunisian fishing craft and Italian Coast Guard vessels drew them safely to the shore.

Aboard the fragile boat made out of metal, which the International Organization for Migration spokesperson, Flavio Di Giacomo, called a “floating coffin”, migrants had embarked from Tunisia. It has been reported that the boat disintegrated amid the rough seas, exposing once again the perishable dangers that are inherent in the pursuit of refuge.

This incident was followed by yet another distressing crossing, where an additional eighty migrants, among whom were children and expectant mothers, survived a separate voyage from Libya, arriving later on Lampedusa. Di Giacomo described their journey as “courageous”, noting the fortitude that was shown by them amidst the turbulent conditions.

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in his address to the audience of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See said, “No one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person, especially the most frail and vulnerable, from the unborn to the elderly, from the sick to the unemployed, citizens and immigrants alike”. He called himself “descendant of immigrants” and called for the compassion and solidarity with displaced persons.

Since 2014, more than 25,000 migrants have died or vanished while attempting to reach safety. In 2014 alone, 1,810 lives were lost, and approximately 542 tragedies have occurred so far this year. These numbers alone attest to the sobering call to our collective conscience, a daily reminder that each statistic represents a human face, family, and future.