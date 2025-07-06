Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israeli tank maneuvers in Gaza, as seen from Israel

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar for proximity talks with Hamas on the latest proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

By Nathan Morley

Israel will dispatch a delegation to Qatar for proximity talks with Hamas over a proposed ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, officials said Saturday.

The deal reportedly calls for a 60-day truce, the phased release of 10 Israeli hostages held alive, and the return of 18 bodies. It also includes provisions for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the decision, stating he accepted Qatar’s invitation despite what he described as unacceptable amendments proposed by Hamas to a plan originally presented by mediators from Qatar, the United States and Egypt.

Hamas said earlier it had responded positively to the plan and was prepared to negotiate. However, a Palestinian official said the group had requested changes, including a provision that would prevent the resumption of hostilities if talks on a permanent truce failed.

In Gaza, meanwhile, at least 45 Palestinians were reportedly killed in Israeli strikes Saturday, amid growing warnings of a total collapse in public services due to petrol shortages. Israeli warplanes targeted tents sheltering displaced families west of Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave.

Elsewhere in the region, Syria and Britain formally resumed diplomatic ties, marked by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit to Damascus.