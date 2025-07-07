Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks continue for a second day in Qatar

A Palestinian boy searches for things to rescue at a garbage waste dump in the central Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

As the peace talks continue in Qatar, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu travels to Washington D.C. to meet with US President Trump to further discussions.

By Kielce Gussie

Just three months shy of two years of war, ceasefire talks are once again underway between Israel and Hamas as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Truce talks were revived following a 12-day Israeli air war against Iran last month.

Talks continue in Qatar

Hamas and Israel are scheduled to continue indirect talks in Qatar for a second day, focusing on securing a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. Before leaving for Washington D.C., Netanyahu explained Israeli negotiators were given clear instructions to reach a deal that agrees with the conditions the country has accepted.

An Israeli official described the atmosphere as positive, while Palestinian officials said the initial meetings on July 6 ended inconclusively. Another Israeli official shared that the talk also included the issue of humanitarian aid.

The US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire plans for a release of hostages in phases, a withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza, and discussions on ending the war entirely.

First meeting since Iran

The meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Trump is the third since the US president took office in January. The Israeli Prime Minister said he believes his meetings with Trump can help advance this outcome.

This will also be the first meeting between the two heads of state since the US joined Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

Overcoming a deadlock?

Months of talks between Israel and Hamas have not been able to move forward as one major difference has kept them deadlocked. Israel has been committed to a temporary truce to return hostages but not end the war. While Hamas has called for a permanent stop to hostilities in Gaza and a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.

There is an ever-growing need for an end to the violence as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The United Nations reported that no fuel has entered the region in over four months, leading to stockpiles being almost completely empty and vital medical care and telecommunications being threatened. Local medical staff also acute malnutrition among children is also growing.