Hamas ‘positive’ toward new peace plan, reports suggest

By Nathan Morley

Hamas says it has delivered a “positive response” to mediators regarding a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. The Palestinian militant group said it was prepared to enter negotiations immediately, though it did not confirm acceptance of the deal.

Reports indicated Hamas requested revisions, including halting a U.S.-supported aid distribution system and securing guarantees from Washington that fighting would not resume if talks to end the war failed. President Donald Trump said he had not been briefed on the matter but described Hamas’s response as “good.” Israel’s government has not commented.

The state of the conflict

The Israel Defense Forces said it now controls more than 65 percent of the Gaza Strip. A military map showed Israeli positions concentrated in the northern, southern and eastern areas of the enclave, along with the deployment of multiple divisions.

Local media reported that the Israeli military aimed to control 75 percent of the territory when it resumed its offensive in March. The IDF said it has killed more than 100 militants over the past week, including four senior commanders, and that Israeli airstrikes have hit more than 7,500 military targets—including weapons depots, rocket sites and underground bunkers—since March 18.

The conflict, which erupted in 2023, has resulted in at least 57,120 Palestinian deaths and more than 135,000 injuries.