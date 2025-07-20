Gaza residents ordered to evacuate Deir al-Balah

The Israeli military has ordered all residents in southwestern Deir al-Balah—including those sheltering in tents—to evacuate immediately, ahead of an intensified operation targeting militant groups in the area.

By Nathan Morley

Until now, Deir al-Balah had avoided ground incursions, reportedly due to concerns over Israeli hostages believed to be held nearby. Residents are being directed to a designated 'humanitarian zone' in Gaza’s southern coastal region, which has faced repeated airstrikes.

The evacuation is likely to disrupt humanitarian aid efforts across central Gaza, which is already grappling with critical shortages of food, medicine, and shelter. Military officials said the operation will focus on dismantling militant infrastructure. It comes against the backdrop of stalled ceasefire negotiations and rising pressure within Israel to secure the release of hostages.

Meanwhile, at least 44 Palestinians were killed over the weekend as Israeli forces reportedly fired on crowds gathering for food aid in northern and southern Gaza. The UN has warned of worsening conditions, with more than 2 million residents almost entirely dependent on humanitarian relief.

Aid organizations continue to call for a return to UN-led distribution channels, following repeated incidents and rising casualties near privately operated food hubs.