Death toll in Gaza nears 59,000 as Israeli forces pound the enclave
By Linda Bordoni
Medics in Gaza, struggling to respond to overwhelming casualties and needs in a decimated health system, lament they are forced to decide who to treat first, often leaving patients with life-threatening illnesses and chronic conditions without care.
They confirmed at least 30 deaths since dawn on Friday as Israeli armed forces pounded eastern Gaza City, northern Gaza and a camp for displaced persons in the south of the enclave.
The victims include seven people who were desperately seeking aid. Amongst the injured were many children whose wounds were reportedly compatible with drone missile attacks that witnesses said are packed with nails, metals and shrapnel that explode at high speed and target people in large crowds, in markets or queueing for water.
UN General Assembly resolution
Meanwhile, in a move hailed by the Palestinian Authority as “historic”, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on Israel to end its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories within a year.
The nonbinding measure passed with 124 votes against 14 and with 43 counties abstaining.
The Assembly also called on Israel to make reparations to Palestinians for damages incurred by the occupation.
The resolution comes in the wake of a court ruling In July by the International Court of Justice, which found that Israel is abusing its status as an occupying power and that Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal.
But even the ICC ruling ordering Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza and allow adequate humanitarian aid into the territory appears to have fallen on deaf ears.
