We ask God to let us live in peace

A view of the damage to the Holy Family Catholic church and parish in Gaza City following an Israeli strike (AFP or licensors)

While Suhail Abo Dawood, the young man who collaborates with the Vatican newspaper, "L'Osservatore Romano" was injured in the Israeli raid that struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, other young people who are sheltering at the parish in the Strip are writing to us to share the harsh daily reality caused by the war. One of them is 15-year-old Zaher Farah.

By Zaher Farah

Thursday, July 17, is a date I will never forget. Around 10:15 in the morning, we heard a terrifying and loud noise inside the Church. I didn’t expect the main building to be bombed.

I couldn’t believe it, and I still couldn’t believe it when I saw some parishioners lying on the ground, bleeding.

The parishioners started trying to save people and contacted al-Ahli Hospital to send the first aid teams. The first responders were on their way.

Among the wounded was Suhail Abo Dawood, who has dedicated his life to Christ — spreading peace, helping many people, loving people, and praying every day. I can say he has spread and continues to spread love among people. I saw him wounded. He was in terrible condition. He’s no older than 20. He is my best friend and my brother. We ask God for his swift recovery.

We also had many others wounded, such as Saad Issa Salama. He was a kind man who respected others and loved people. He was wounded in the heart and is now with Jesus in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Carlos, the child, was also injured in his foot, but his condition was mild. Najib Tarazi also sustained a wound to his back that reached one of his lungs. He is still under observation in the hospital.

There is also Father Gabriel, who, despite being wounded himself, was found embracing Suhail on the ground, trying to comfort him, covering his wounds.

Mr. Elias Ashhaibar was also injured in the foot. And there are others who were martyred: Najwa Abu Daoud (Suhail’s grandmother), Foumi Ayyad, and, as I mentioned before, Saad Salama.

We ask God to let us live in peace and for the war to end as soon as possible. I would also like to offer my thanks.