Concerns mount over the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

By Stefan J. Bos

The attacks were in response to reports that Russia reportedly used chemical weapons and launched a record number of drones and missiles at Ukraine in recent days, many of them toward the capital, Kyiv.

The Netherlands’ prime minister says Dutch and German intelligence agencies have evidence of Russia’s widespread use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, raising concerns about the security of Europe and beyond.



Dick Schoof spoke to reporters in The Hague, the Dutch city that hosts the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).



“This is serious. Because we’re talking about chemical weapons with potentially deadly effects,” said Schoof, who was director-general of the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD).



“The substance in question…is chloropicrin. In high concentrations in enclosed spaces, this substance is lethal. In other situations, it forces people to flee their trenches because they can’t stay there, and they’re then shot at and killed as they flee,” he added.



Chloropicrin is listed as a banned choking agent by the OPCW, which was created to implement and monitor compliance with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Threatening security

The Dutch prime minister said he fears such weapons could also be used outside Ukraine, and confirmed talks are underway over more European Union sanctions against Russia in response.



Moscow denies using chemical weapons, blaming Kyiv instead. However, the Dutch defense minister says at least three Ukrainian deaths have been tied to chemical weapons use.



Additionally, Ukrainian health authorities say more than 2,500 people reported being injured on the battlefield with chemical weapons-related symptoms.



The use of chemical weapons adds to the concern that the war in Ukraine will draw in more nations.



The issue was raised after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. Trump appears increasingly disheartened over his chances of fulfilling a campaign pledge to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.



His call with Zelenskyy came as Washington halted its latest shipment of military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense missiles and other crucial munitions meant to support the country’s defenses. Latest reports suggest, however, that the U.S. defense minister's expressed fears over dwindling U.S. military stockpiles were premature.



Zelenskyy said that Washington and Kyiv agreed to boost Ukraine’s air defense after Russia fired a record number of drones and ballistic missiles.

