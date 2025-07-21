Another round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks could be in the works

At least two people dead and 15 injured in Russian overnight attack on Ukraine (ANSA)

As the United Nations reports that June 2025 was the most-deadly month for civilians in Ukraine since February 2022, and after negotiations stalled between the two countries in early June, Ukraine proposes new peace talks to end the conflict.

By Kielce Gussie

It's day 1,243 since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In that time, an estimated 170,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the conflict. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report that almost 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance

The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains at an impasse. Ukrainian officials have proposed a new round of peace talks this week, however, Russia has not yet accepted.

Another chance for peace?

After negotiations stalled between the two countries early last month, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the “momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up.” He repeated his willingness to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin, saying that “a meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace – lasting peace.”

At least two people were killed and 15 were wounded, including a 12-year-old, in the overnight attacks. (AFP or licensors)

Russian media has reported that no date has been set yet for this possible new round of talks, but Istanbul will likely remain the host city.

The conflict continues

In the meantime, Russia launched one of its biggest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months on the morning of July 21.

Two people were killed and 15 were wounded, including a 12-year-old. City officials reported subway station, shops, houses, and a kindergarten were damaged in the attacks.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot (c) looking at the damages at a metro station following a Russian attack, in Kyiv. Barrot arrived in Kyiv on Monday for a two-day visit aimed at supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

The United Nations has reported that June 2025 was the most deadly month for civilians in Ukraine since February 2022, with 232 deaths and 1,343 injuries. No region was spared. Each was affected as missile, drone, and artillery attacks escalated nationwide, striking even cities far from the front lines.

Ukraine Recovery Conference

In Rome, the Ukraine Recovery Conference was held from 10-11 July and Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine, and Fr Vyacheslav Grynevych, Executive Director of Caritas-Spes Ukraine, were present.



In an interview with Caritas Internationalis following the conference, they stressed that with one in three Ukrainians are in desperate need of humanitarian aid. The two described how a central aspect of the organization's work in the country is "helping people recover from trauma and regain stability."