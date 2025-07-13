Air strike kills civilians in Gaza

Emergency services say ten Palestinians, including six children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday.

By Nathan Morley

Local medical sources reported that the casualties were taken to intensive care after a missile hit a water distribution site.

Witnesses at the scene claimed the strike was launched by a drone, and said the victims were holding plastic containers at the time.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said another hospital in Gaza treated 132 people over the weekend for weapon-related injuries. Most of the patients suffered gunshot wounds, according to the ICRC.

Fuel shortages remain severe. On Friday, Gaza received 75,000 litres of fuel for the first time in 130 days—a figure described by aid officials as far below the amount needed to sustain hospitals, water infrastructure, sanitation systems, and bakeries.

The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) reported that at least 798 people have been killed in aid distribution zones across Gaza.

OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said the deaths included 615 near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites and 183 along what were presumed to be aid convoy routes.

