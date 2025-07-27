Trickle of aid enters Gaza as people die from starvation

Palestinians carry aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel, in Beit Lahia (MAHMOUD ISSA)

Trucks carrying much-needed aid have entered the Gaza border zone from Egypt.

By Nathan Morley

On Sunday, the Gaza health ministry reported six deaths from starvation over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Israel has said it is observing a ‘tactical pause’ in parts of the enclave, allowing the delivery of food and medicine.

Amid this, Gaza’s health officials have called for urgent action to save lives.

The slow trickle of humanitarian assistance comes amid growing international appeals to facilitate urgent aid delivery to Gaza, where residents continue to face severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

Elsewhere, medical officials in Gaza say at least nine people – all awaiting a convoy of aid – were killed by Israeli shooting.

Reports suggest 50 others were injured.

Separately, the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition says Israeli troops boarded a boat delivering food aid to Gaza.

The group claims the vessel, Handala, was stopped in international waters.

