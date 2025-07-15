A plea for peace from Taybeh

Following weeks of settler attacks on the last entirely Christian village in Palestine, the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, Fr. Ibrahim Faltas, makes an impassioned plea for peace.

By Fr. Ibrahim Faltas

In Arabic, Taybeh means “good”. But lately, nothing good has been happening in this Palestinian village, entirely inhabited by Christians.

On Monday, July 14, the heads of the Christian Churches of the Holy Land, together with ambassadors and consuls, came to express their closeness and solidarity with the residents and clergy of Taybeh, who for weeks have been facing severe attacks by hundreds of Israeli settlers. These settlers are violently trying to seize their homes and lands.

Taybeh has around 1,500 residents, all belonging to different Christian denominations: Latin, Greek Orthodox, and Melkite. Yesterday morning, everyone was there—religious leaders, residents, and even people from neighboring villages—grateful for the fraternal support from those who truly understand their suffering.

As you approach Taybeh from the north of Jerusalem, the village presents a familiar and welcoming sight: the bell towers of the three churches rise above the landscape, watching over a peaceful and united community. And from the voices of the people—adults, elders, and children—you could hear their fear, their pain, and the tension of the past weeks.

There have been deaths in the area. Many have been injured. People have been forced from their homes. Buildings have been demolished. Fields set on fire. These are cowardly attacks against unarmed civilians—people who for hundreds of years have remained faithful to the religion of their ancestors in a land that still holds the traditions of Jesus’ time.

And yet, not a single word of hatred or revenge has been spoken—only a heartfelt plea for help, to be allowed to live in peace on their land.

Christian leaders (including Fr Faltas, seated third from right) gather in Taybeh

The Holy Land is suffering—in each of its inhabitants, in every piece of desecrated land, in the violence that continues to wound it. In Gaza, the massacre goes on. People die while waiting in line, humiliated just for asking for food. Children die simply for approaching “Sister Water,” a source of life and comfort for all.

In the West Bank, particularly in Bethlehem, daily life is becoming unbearable. Local Christians are being forced to leave their homeland in search of safety and work abroad. They long to remain in their homes, to preserve their identity as a people of faith. But the constant harassment and unrelenting settler attacks, carried out with impunity, along with ever-tightening restrictions on movement, make that impossible.

The recent massacre at the Church of Damascus and what’s happening in Taybeh and the West Bank don’t mean that was is happening is a 'religious war'. Yes, it’s heartbreaking to see holy sites violated and desecrated by violence—but above all, we must defend and protect the lives of innocent, defenseless human beings.

The seriousness of what is happening in the Holy Land is well-documented. The images and reports are both shocking and infuriating. We had all hoped that the recent international meetings would bring an end to the absurdity of this situation—but nothing has come of them. International bodies seem powerless to stop the rising death tolls, only managing to underscore the failure of our shared humanity.

The global community lacks the responsibility needed, too often swayed by self-interest and hypocrisy.

Peace negotiations swing between hope and disappointment. Those calling for a ceasefire must do so with integrity and urgency, truly aiming to stop the violence—to prevent more suffering for those who have already endured far too much.

Let hunger and thirst come to an end. Let go of the aim of to confining an entire people to a small corner of their own land.

Taybeh means “good” in Arabic—and from this last entirely Christian village comes a message just as good: unity and peace for all people of the Holy Land. Christians, now a minority in the land of Christ, have carried forward the promises of the Redeemer for over two thousand years. Taybeh has not withdrawn—it remains open, welcoming, and united in the hope of peaceful coexistence in the land of the Prince of Peace.