4th Zanzibar Cup to highlight fraternity through kitesurfing

The 4th International Kitesurf Race known as the "Zanzibar Cup" is set to take place from 30-31 August 2025 with registration underway until 10 August latest. The international regatta in Tanzania aims to promote the best in sportsmanship and fraternity.

By Thaddeus Jones

Registration for the fourth " Zanzibar Cup " is currently underway until 10 August. The international kitesurf race will take place in the Tanzanian archipelago from 30-31 August 2025 at Kiwengwa beach. The kitesurf regatta also includes a freestyle race where kitesurfers perform special jumps and acrobatic manoeuvres in a truly paradise-like setting.

Zanzibar Cup 2024 group photo

Friendship and fraternity

The aim of the athletic event is not only to promote the best in kitesurf racing and sportsmanship, but also international friendship, fraternity and fellowship. The most recent Zanzibar Cup took place in February of 2025 and brought together participants from nine nations. The creator of the event, which is supported, promoted, and organized by Tanzania, is Italian medical doctor Stefano Conte, a pediatric cardiologist who has volunteered his medical expertise for many years in Africa.

Peace and unity through sport

Dr. Conte came up with the idea of the Zanzibar Cup back in September 2023, wishing to create an international event in Zanzibar, where he had been working as a medical doctor for some time, to help "my Zanzibari brothers by organizing something that would bring together athletes from all over the world," he said in an interview with Vatican Radio. His goal was to bring people together of different nationalities, races, and religions to underscore international fellowship and unity through sport, a real and positive message in contrast to "what we’re used to seeing in today’s world", marked by injustice, greed, and exploitation.

Zanzibar Cup International Regatta

Spectacular beauty

The purpose then was to highlight "our shared humanity" and promote a message of "peace and fraternity among peoples" through kitesurfing in the stunningly beautiful island of Zanzibar. The point is also to develop the sport there and show people the cultural and religious richness of the people of Tanzania, and East Africa in general. Dr. Conte says, "We are all brothers, and we should try to learn how to share and to live together in a simple way." He knows with experience how sporting events offer an opportunity to show others how we can be united in ways that express creativity, joy, and expertise in kitesurfing, a spectacle in itself with a background of spectacular natural beauty that all can appreciate.

Listen to the interview with Dr. Stefano Conte

Waters of Kiwengwa beach, Zanzibar Cup