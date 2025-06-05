World Environment Day 2025: #BeatPlasticPollution

The Republic of Korea hosts the 2025 edition of this World Day as the theme challenges everyone to combat the ever-growing problem of plastic pollution.

By Kielce Gussie

June 5 marks World Environment Day – the largest international day dedicated to the environment. Created in 1973 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it has become the biggest environmental outreach, involving the global community across 150 countries in finding solutions to today’s most pressing environmental challenges.

#BeatPlasticPollution

Each year, one country hosts the global celebrations to commemorate the day, and in 2025, they are being held in the Republic of Korea. The theme for 2025 is #BeatPlasticPollution as plastics have polluted almost every aspect of life—seeping into our water, food, and bodies.

World Environment Day joins the UNEP-led #BeatPlasticPollution to rally worldwide communities to adopt and support impactful solutions to this issue. This year’s World Day points out the growing scientific evidence of the effects of plastic pollution in our world and is centered on garnering support for actions that “refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rethink the use of plastics.”

A trifecta of problems

The use and pollution of plastics amplify the harsh impacts of the triple planetary crisis: climate change; nature, land and biodiversity loss; and pollution and waste. Around the world, about 11 million tons of plastic waste pour into water ecosystems each year. Microplastics load up in the ground soil from sewage and landfills as a result of the use of plastics in agricultural products. Every year, the social and environmental cost of plastic pollution fluctuates between $300 billion and $600 billion.

Simple strategy?

For decades, plastic pollution has been a major concern as plastics are produced and consumed at an unsustainable rate, which puts the world’s health, economic, and social well-being at risk. But, it is also one of the most fixable of the environmental challenges.

Waste collectors look for reusable items in waste dumped at a landfill in New Delhi, India (ANSA)

The UNEP urges governments, companies, and individuals to take on a different approach – one that looks at the “full life cycle of plastics”, from production to consumption to waste management. The goal is to replace harmful, unnecessary plastics with sustainable options that do not negatively impact the environment.

A global pact for change

But this year's theme is not simply a catchphrase. Rather, it is the continuation of a mission begun in 2022. Three years ago, at the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly, a resolution was adopted that develops an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including the aquatic environment.

The 2025 World Environment Day also comes as countries continue to work towards establishing this global treaty dedicated to ending plastic pollution. In November 2024, the Republic of Korea hosted the first part of the fifth session of negotiations to develop a plastic pollution treaty. The second part will be held in Geneva, Switzerland from August 5-14.