Vatican Radio participates in European Broadcasting Summit in London

By Vatican News

From 2 to 4 July, London will host the 94th General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the foremost association of public service media organisations in Europe. The event will take place at the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and will gather leading figures from the international media landscape. Vatican Radio will be represented by Alessandro Gisotti, Deputy Editorial Director of Vatican Media.

Assembly on EBU’s 75th Anniversary

This year’s General Assembly is particularly significant, marking the 75th anniversary of the EBU’s founding. Established as a platform for public service broadcasters, the Union now includes 112 organisations from more than 50 countries, spanning not only Europe but also the Mediterranean basin, North Africa, and the Middle East. Founding members such as the BBC, RAI, France Télévisions, and Vatican Radio continue to play a vital role in the organisation. Vatican Radio’s presence in London, through Mr. Gisotti, reaffirms its longstanding commitment to international media dialogue.

During the three-day gathering, journalists and media professionals will reflect on some of the most pressing challenges facing contemporary communication. Topics will include the impact of artificial intelligence, the defence of press freedom, combating disinformation, and the future of streaming technologies.

EBU: A pillar of public service and innovation

For 75 years, the EBU has been dedicated to promoting the core values of public service media and advancing technological innovation for the common good. Among its most well-known initiatives are the Eurovision Song Contest and the Eurovision News Exchange, a platform that facilitates the sharing of news content among member broadcasters. The London Assembly will address themes such as digital transformation, the sustainability of public media, countering misinformation, and the role of broadcasters in fostering social cohesion in an increasingly polarised world.

Vatican Radio's missionary voice

Vatican Radio’s participation in the EBU since its inception reflects its mission to communicate the universal message of the Church through modern means of communication. This commitment was recently underscored by the visit of Pope Leo XIV to the Vatican Radio transmission centre in Santa Maria di Galeria. On that occasion, the Holy Father recalled how, during his missionary work in Latin America and Africa, the shortwave broadcasts of Vatican Radio were a vital source of connection, reaching places few other broadcasters could. He reaffirmed the missionary dimension of communication as a tool to bring hope and truth to the peripheries of the world.