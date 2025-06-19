Ukraine, Russia talks uncertain amid deadly strikes on Kyiv

Rescuers in Kyiv search the rubble of an apartment building struck by Russian airstrikes earlier this week (ANSA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was ready to meet with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy but only during a “final phase” of negotiations on ending Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

By Stefan J. Bos

Russia continued to launch massive attacks on Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where at least 28 people were killed, with more than 130 injured, as the recovery of bodies continued at destroyed apartment blocks.

Terrified residents were seen hiding beneath a building. After the explosion, they stood up to see the damage.

Olena Lapyshnak, a destroyed Kyiv apartment building resident, explained that she is lucky to be alive. “There was just a whistle, then two explosions,” she recalled. “Then the Shahed drones flew, and everything blew out, including all the windows and doors. Then it started.”

The Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, which authorities said killed dozens and injured many more, were the latest in a series of Russian attacks in recent days.

Moscow claims it reacts to Ukrainian strikes. Russia’s Defense Ministry also said its forces hit a Ukrainian troop position in the Sumy region with an Iskander missile.

Ukrainian authorities on Monday reported an Iskander missile strike on the Sumy city of Konotop damaged flats in multi-storey buildings with no casualties.

Ukraine is trying to drive Russian forces from its Sumy region, where border areas are gripped by heavy fighting.

Peace talks

Yet despite these clashes, the international community is still trying to back peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but only during a “final phase” of negotiations.

He also said he does not see the rearmament of the NATO military alliance as a threat to Russia, saying his nation has done enough to ensure its security.

Russia has brought in thousands of North Korean soldiers to help defend its Kursk region, which was partly captured by Ukrainian forces in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He also relied on a flood of arms and ammunition from North Korea, as well as Iranian drones and missiles, and suspected help from China to wage war against Ukraine, according to Western officials.

Analysts say, however, that the possible collapse of Iran’s regime in its standoff with Israel could undermine Russia’s military action against Ukraine.

Listen to Stefan Bos' report