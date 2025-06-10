Trump orders marines to Los Angeles in response to protests against immigration raids

US President Donald Trump orders California National Guardsmen and marines to L.A. in response to protests against expanded raids aimed at undocumented migrants.

By Christopher Wells

President Donald Trump has ordered some 2000 California National Guards and 700 US marines to Los Angeles, ostensibly to protect federal personnel and property amid protests against expanded immigration enforcement raids.

The ongoing raids began on Friday and have resulted in hundreds of immigrants being detained in facilities throughout the country. Earlier this month, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency recorded more than 2000 arrests per day on June 2 and 3, a dramatic increase from the average 300 daily arrests during former President Joe Biden’s final year in office.

In response to the raids, hundreds of people began protesting in downtown Los Angeles. On Monday, police officers fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters to break up protests near a federal detention centre.

Trump’s use of the California National Guard – a state level military force that forms part of the nation’s military reserve when activated – and deployment of marines provoked an outraged response from California’s governor, who claims the president is violating federal law and usurping authority reserved to the states by the US constitution.

The state of California sued Trump and other officials on Monday, asking courts to block the use of the National Guard and US military personnel.

LA Archbishop “troubled” by enforcement raids

In a statement issued on Friday after expanded federal immigration enforcement operations, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, José Gomez issued a statement saying he was “troubled” by the raids.

The Archbishop said he is praying for the community, and “that everyone involved will exercise restraint and calm.”

While agreeing that “undocumented immigrants who are known terrorists or violent criminals” are unwanted, Archbishop Gomez said “there is no need for the government to carry out enforcement actions in a way that provokes fear and anxiety among ordinary, hard-working immigrants and their families.”

Echoing the position of the US bishops, the Archbishop repeated his call for the US Congress “to get serious about fixing our broken immigration system that leads so many to seek to cross our borders illegally.”

Noting the “coherent” immigration policies in other countries, Archbishop Gomez said the United States likewise needs a policy “that respects the natural rights of people to emigrate in search of a better life and also ensures control” of the border.

“it’s been almost 40 years since the last reform of our immigration laws,” he concluded. “That’s too long and it’s time to do something about it.”