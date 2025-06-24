Cast and crew of 'The Chosen' host premiere screening in Vatican

Members of 'The Chosen' TV series travel to Rome to discuss the importance of the newest season and its role in connecting viewers to Jesus.

By Grace Lathrop

On Monday, June 23, the cast and crew of The Chosen TV series made a special appearance in Rome for a press conference during their break from filming in Matera, Italy. Castmates Jonathon Roumie, George Xanthis, Elizabeth Tabish, Vanessa Benavente, and series creator Dallas Jenkins discussed the fifth season and what it means to the entirety of the show.

Episodes of the newest season have already premiered in the US, and The Chosen is currently one of the top ten shows for viewership on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers in Italy will have to wait until next month for this season to launch.

Conversations with cast and crew

During the press conference, the cast and crew shared how important this season is to them as it depicts prominent biblical moments, including the events of Holy Week.

For actor Jonathon Roumie, who has the role of Jesus, being a part of this project has been both eye-opening and surreal. During the conference, he commented on how he felt “sitting in the Vatican is a testament to how God wants to continue to further this mission to bring more people to Jesus.”

The show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, also discussed key points about his ultimate goal in creating The Chosen. He shared that producing a successful show was just the start for him, but his ultimate mission has always been to point viewers in the direction of who Jesus really is. Over 30% of The Chosen’s audience do not identify with the Christian faith, and for Jenkins, being able to introduce them to the Gospel stories is the most rewarding part of his work.

Jenkins explained that the show “gets us to ask questions, and that’s not just non-believers. Those of us who are believers still have so many things to learn.”

Beyond the series

During the press conference, the conversation with the cast and crew extended beyond just the details of the new season. They also spoke about the growing unrest and tension around the world and how following the Gospel message could bring peace to the world.

Roumie argued that if “we were able to connect with each other in our humanity, the world would be a different place.” He urged world leaders to “use Jesus as an example of how to address the problems of the world.”

After the conference, the cast took photos in front of St. Peter’s Square, and talked with fans about their experiences. Many were eager to present cast members with gifts and stories of how the show changed their own perspective on Jesus’ works and teachings.

Later in the evening, the cast and audience attended a special screening of episode four of the new season inside of the Vatican. Jenkins explained they chose this episode because it had made such an emotional impact on the cast and crew as it depicts important biblical moments.