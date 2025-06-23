Syria: Suicide bombing at Orthodox Church in Damascus

An image shows the destruction wrought inside the Mar Elias Church in Damascus (© Patriarchato greco-ortodosso di Antiochia )

A suicide bomber has killed at least 20 people attending the Divine Liturgy at St. Elijah Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus on Sunday.

By Vatican News

At least 20 people were killed on Sunday at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood of Damascus.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the Greek Orthodox Church during the Divine Liturgy.

Syrian media reported the attacker was wearing an explosive belt.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said the man was a member of the so-called Islamic State, though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assailant entered the church, opened fire on the faithful, and then detonated his explosive vest, according to the ministry statement.

The Health Ministry said another 52 people were injured in the bombing.

Hamza Mostafa, Syrian Information Minister, called it a terrorist attack in a post on X.

“This cowardly act goes against the civic values that brings us together,” he said. “We will not back down from our commitment to equal citizenship… and we also affirm the state’s pledge to exert all its efforts to combat criminal organizations and to protect society from all attacks threatening its safety.”

Bishop Moises Moussa El Khoury, an auxiliary bishop of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, said the attacker also threw a grenade into the church.

Syria’s civil defense, known as the White Helmets, arrived at the scene and took videos which show scenes of destruction from inside the church, including shattered pews and masonry.

The suicide bombing was the first in Damascus since Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa took over in January after deposing Bashar al-Assad.

The Greek Foreign Ministry released a statement in the wake of the attack, condemning the “abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing.”

“We demand that the Syrian transitional authorities take immediate action to hold those involved accountable and implement measures to guarantee the safety of Christian communities and all religious groups, allowing them to live without fear,” it said.

Listen to our report