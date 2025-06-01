Poland votes in presidential poll

Poland has begun voting in a tight runoff vote for the presidency, with opinion polls showing a close race between a liberal and a nationalist.

By Stefan J. Bos

Polish voters began choosing between two presidential candidates representing different political outlooks. Rafal Trzaskowski, 53, is the pro-European liberal, multilingual mayor of the capital, Warsaw, and the son of a prominent jazz musician. He is backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s politically diverse governing coalition.

However, candidate Trzaskowski faces a tough challenge from nationalist historian and former amateur boxer Karol Nawrocki. The 42-year-old Nawrocki is endorsed by the populist-right-wing Law and Justice party that governed Poland between 2015 and 2023.

Observers say that a victory for Nawrocki would alter Poland’s supportive position toward war-torn neighbouring Ukraine.

He spoke about the tense historical relations between the two nations and declared his opposition to Ukrainian membership in the NATO military alliance.

But his campaign was overshadowed by allegations of wrongdoing, including questions over his acquisition of an apartment from an older man and his admission that he participated in an organized fight between 140 soccer hooligans in his youth.

Other controversies

Yet the pro-western Trzaskowski isn't without controversy either: He faced allegations about foreign funding for online advertising promoting his candidacy.

Additionally, he had to defend himself against suggestions that he was out-of-touch and an elitist while backed by the unpopular Tusk government.

For Prime Minister Tusk, Trzaskowski must win.

While the Polish president's role is mainly ceremonial, it carries some influence over foreign and defense policy. The president also has the critical power to veto new legislation.

A veto can only be overturned with a majority of three-fifths in parliament, which the current government lacks.

That’s why Sunday’s election is crucial for the future direction of Eastern Europe’s largest economy of some 39 million people, and a heavily Catholic nation.

Listen to the report by Stefan Bos