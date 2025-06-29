More Palestinians killed in new wave of Gaza strikes

Mourners react near the body of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City

At least 81 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza over a 24-hour period, according to Gaza health officials, as Israeli forces targeted areas where displaced civilians were sheltering.

By Nathan Morley

The strikes hit a tent camp near a stadium in Gaza City and a school in the Tuffah neighbourhood, authorities said. Among the dead were children and entire families. Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 56,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

The surge in casualties has intensified international calls for a ceasefire, with diplomatic efforts reportedly ongoing involving U.S. and Qatari mediators.

The Israeli military earlier said it had killed one of the founding members of Hamas.

Israel resumed large-scale military operations in Gaza in early March. Since then, at least 6,050 Palestinians have been killed and more than 21,000 wounded, bringing the total number of injuries since the beginning of the war to over 133,000, according to Gaza-based officials.

Iran uranium enrichment programme

In a separate development, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said last week’s airstrikes damaged nuclear infrastructure but did not cause total destruction.

Grossi’s comments appeared to contradict U.S. claims that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been significantly set back.

