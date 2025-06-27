Star of "The Chosen": 'Life is only better with Jesus in it'

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in “The Chosen”, shares his experience portraying such a prominent character and his hopes for what it can share about the works of Jesus to viewers.

By Grace Lathrop

Jonathan Roumie, along with other members of the team of “The Chosen” presented Pope Leo with a wooden box on Wednesday morning. Having just attended his weekly General Audience, the cast and production team of the hit show depicting the life of Jesus were given time to meet with the Pope and present him with the box and other gifts.

In an interview with Vatican News following the meeting, Jonathan Roumie, cast as Jesus, explained that the show’s team made the box “out of the wood from one of our crosses on set”. The box held items used during the filming of season seven, including nails from the crucifixion, The Crown of Thorns and a piece of a bloodied garment. “That’s why we’re in Italy” explained Roumie, who, along with the rest of the team, recently travelled to Rome from Matera, in southern Italy – a location whose renowned rock-cut architecture has made it a faithful backdrop for film crews filming scenes on Jesus for decades.

Recent success and the portrayal of Jesus

Roumie expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that The Chosen has given him. He pointed out that when the crew first started shooting, there was no guarantee that the show would go beyond four episodes. Now, as they film their sixth season, Roumie’s gratitude circles back to God himself, whom, he noted “thankfully had other plans. It’s been an extraordinary adventure for me.” Now, all five of the The Chosen’s released seasons are in the top ten rankingfor viewership on Amazon Prime Video.

Roumie described his work in seeking to portray Jesus in ways that viewers can easily connect to him. One of his techniques, he said, is to try to bring the humanity of Christ to life that viewers may have never seen before. He explained that “seeing His humanity on full display has been revelatory for so many people, and it’s always about finding the balance between Christ’s divinity and His humanity.”

Roumie’s impact on set

In May, the cast filmed scenes depicting the crucifixion of Jesus, which Roumie described as “heavily emotional.” According to him, having a good relationship with castmates during these scenes generated good on-screen chemistry. Roumie said he tries “to love them in a way that I think Jesus loves all of us” and with this approach, gives them “as much as I have to give.”

“Life is only better with Jesus in it”

At the end of the interview, Roumie also shared what he wants viewers of The Chosen to take away from the show. To him, understanding the works of Jesus is just part of the experience. Growing closer to Jesus, however, is something he hopes everyone gets to experience.

Finally, Roumie shared his hope is that the show helps people understand that “Jesus loves them unconditionally” and that “everyone’s life has the potential to change irrevocably for the better. Life is only better with Jesus in it.”