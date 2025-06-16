Fears of regional conflict rise as Israel-Iran escaIation continues

Fears of an expanding regional conflict in the Middle East rise as Israel and Iran exchange attacks while the war in Gaza continues to cause death and suffering to the Palestinian population.

By Linda Bordoni

Read also 14/06/2025 Pope appeals for 'responsibility and reason' in Iran-Israel escalation Pope Leo XIV decries the military escalation between Iran and Israel and renews his appeal for dialogue and the pursuit of a world free from the nuclear threat.

Iranian attacks on Israel on Monday morning killed at least 8 people and wounded dozens, while Tehran said Israeli attacks overnight hit military and civilian targets.

And as fears of a wider regional conflict rise, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in northern Gaza and in Gaza City on Monday since dawn, including people queuing for food near aid distribution points in Rafah.

Palestinians enduring horrifying suffering

Presenting his annual report to the 50th Human Rights Council in Geneva, UN Rights Chief, Volker Turk said the Israeli “means and methods of warfare are inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza“ where more than 19 months of attacks have killed over 55,000 people, including thousands of children.

On the Israeli/Iranian front, meanwhile, the death toll from Israel‘s attacks on Iran has risen to more than 220, including 70 women and children.

Iranian and Israeli rhetoric

Raised rhetoric voiced by both countries suggests there is little prospect of the hostilities halting soon, and analysts warn that a US intervention in Iran could ignite “major escalation“ in the Gulf region.

Israel claims its action against Iran was necessary to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons that would threaten its survival. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles, and the parties have been engaged in an exchange of strikes since Friday.

Pope's appeal

On Saturday, Pope Leo XIV appealed for responsibility and reason in the escalating conflict, urging both countries to engage in dialogue for the common good.

"No one should ever threaten another‘s existence," he said.

Much of the world has also urged restraint as Iran‘s President urges his people to put aside differences and unite against Israel, while the Israeli Defence Minister warned that residents in Tehran would pay the price for the killing of Israeli civilians.