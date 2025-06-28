Don’t press the button: A peaceful protest against Gaza bombings

An Israeli pacifist network launches a silent and powerful initiative aimed at raising awareness among Israeli Air Force pilots about the human cost of the ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza.

By Roberto Cetera

Pacifism is not utopian. It is not simply the waving of flags, but a constant effort to engage in dialogue—a persuasive confrontation with the horror of war. Building peace instead requires commitment, courage, and a dose of creativity.

That is the path being taken by a network of Israeli pacifists who have launched an initiative as original as it is challenging: engaging directly with pilots of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), who have been carrying out daily bombings over Gaza for more than 20 months, leaving death, devastation and despair in their wake.

60,000 dead

Dana, a peace activist, shared her story with L’Osservatore Romano:

“For weeks, a large group of us has been going to the air force bases across Israel. We stage peaceful demonstrations, showing soldiers who are entering or exiting the base, photographs of children killed in Gaza. We ask them to refuse participation in the bombings. We remind them that their bombs might also kill Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Since October 8, 2023, nearly 60,000 people in Gaza have died, with over 110,000 injured. This is not defence—it is revenge. The absurdity must end. As must the blockade of humanitarian aid to a starving population. That is why we feel it is right to show the pilots the consequences of their actions. They must see the faces of the children who died. Those who press that button of horror need to look those children in the eyes. They are trained not to see the humanity behind those faces, but we show them, hoping to awaken their consciences. They cannot hide behind the role of mere executors. They have the power and the duty to help stop this massacre.”

Say 'no'

Sapir, another young woman involved in the initiative, echoes Dana’s words:

“Our protests are silent. We’ve held them outside the bases of Tel Nof, Hazerim, Ramat David, and Palmachim. We show pilots images of victims to remind them of the life-and-death power in their hands, and to make clear that they cannot hide behind the supposed 'technicality' of their jobs. Yes, politicians who give orders bear greater responsibility, but obedience does not absolve them. They can still say no. We started as a small group, but each time we demonstrate, more people join: entire families who feel the ethical imperative, rooted in Judaism, to preserve human life, especially that of the innocent. We will continue and expand this campaign, calling on the pilots to listen to the appeal of so many across Israeli society: you, too, are human beings, with free will and moral discernment. Refuse to be used as instruments of death.”

A moral obligation to act

This action has now spread across the country. Carmel, from Haifa, describes how the demonstrations are conducted:

“We stand quietly outside base entrances with simple signs addressed to pilots: ‘No more bombs,’ ‘Free your conscience.’ The photos we show are of smiling, happy children, children who were alive before someone pushed the button that ended their lives. We remain silent, avoiding any display that might disturb passersby, especially children. Our only aim is to reach the pilots’ consciences and help them grasp the devastation they have wrought. When we heard about the protests in southern Israel, we began organising in Haifa and the north, identifying air force bases in our regions as well. Personally, I feel a moral obligation to act. This is genocide, and we must try to stop it. I believe our initiative is effective. Pilots enjoy high prestige in Israeli society. If even a few were to refuse to participate in this senseless war, it could have a significant impact on public opinion.”