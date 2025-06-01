31 civilians killed in Gaza by tank shellfire

Smoke and flames rise from a house hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City

Medics in Gaza say at least 31 Palestinians have been killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli tank fire.

By Nathan Morley

Medics in Gaza say at least 31 Palestinians have been killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli tank fire near a U.S. food aid distribution center in Rafah. The Israel Defense Forces said they were “unaware of casualties” caused by the shelling.

Videos posted online show the wounded being transported to a medical center on carts. Eyewitnesses reported thousands had gathered at the aid center early in the morning when gunfire and explosions erupted.

Israel closed border crossings and restricted humanitarian aid to Gaza on March 2, allowing limited access since May 22.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel has accepted an updated U.S.-mediated proposal for a hostage release deal, accusing Hamas of stalling by rejecting the framework. Hamas said it had submitted a positive response but sought amendments, including a demand for a longer-term ceasefire.

Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce with Hamas.

