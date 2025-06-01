Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Smoke and flames rise from a house hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City Smoke and flames rise from a house hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City 
World

31 civilians killed in Gaza by tank shellfire

Medics in Gaza say at least 31 Palestinians have been killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli tank fire.

By Nathan Morley

Medics in Gaza say at least 31 Palestinians have been killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli tank fire near a U.S. food aid distribution center in Rafah. The Israel Defense Forces said they were “unaware of casualties” caused by the shelling.

Videos posted online show the wounded being transported to a medical center on carts. Eyewitnesses reported thousands had gathered at the aid center early in the morning when gunfire and explosions erupted.

Israel closed border crossings and restricted humanitarian aid to Gaza on March 2, allowing limited access since May 22.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel has accepted an updated U.S.-mediated proposal for a hostage release deal, accusing Hamas of stalling by rejecting the framework. Hamas said it had submitted a positive response but sought amendments, including a demand for a longer-term ceasefire.

Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce with Hamas. 

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
01 June 2025, 16:47
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission