Former Israeli PM Olmert: ‘We need not just a truce, but an end to the war'

Israeli Jews and Arab activists march from Tel Aviv to the Gaza border on 6 June to demand the end of the war in Gaza

In a conversation with Vatican Media, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert expresses his opinion that a truce for Gaza is not sufficient and that there is no viable path to coexistence other than a two-state solution.

By Roberto Cetera

In a conversation with L’Osservatore Romano and Vatican News, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert offers his assessment of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, voicing strong criticism of the current government's approach.

“There is no alternative but the path of two states—independent, free, and at peace. And for Gaza, the only viable solution is an immediate end to the war and the safe return of the hostages,” he affirms.

Read the full interview:

Mr. Olmert, your recent statements on the crimes involved in the conduct of the war in Gaza have stirred much global attention. How did you arrive at these conclusions?

I have accused the current Israeli government of committing crimes in Gaza. But I don't have all the analytical elements to affirm that the conduct of the war in Gaza, and these crimes, fall within the legal category of "war crimes." However, I have no doubt that at this stage, now and not earlier, there is no real intention from the Netanyahu government to rescue the hostages. The only likely outcomes of this war will be more deaths of Israeli soldiers, the continued captivity of the hostages held by Hamas, and the killing of many innocent Palestinian civilians. In these terms and under these circumstances, the war is objectively a crime. That is the meaning of my statements on the matter. I would also add that a similar problem is occurring in the West Bank, where violence against Palestinian populations by settlers continues without the police or the army doing anything to stop it.

Listen to an excerpt from the interview with Ehud Olmert

In your opinion, what paths should now be taken to reach a truce agreement and eventually end the war?

I believe that in the negotiations, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, the only way forward is to accept the end of the war in exchange for the release of all hostages. This is the proposal Hamas would reportedly be ready to accept. Hamas does not agree to any temporary ceasefire that is not followed by a definitive end to the war. In exchange for this, they would release all the hostages. It seems obvious to me that this does not mean yielding to the demands of Hamas criminals, but rather understanding that since the hostages are now their only remaining asset, Hamas will not give them up for anything less than the definitive end of the war. That’s why I believe the only wise thing we can do now is to declare the war over and bring the hostages home.

Destruction in Gaza (ANSA)

It seems the relationship between Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the U.S. administration under Donald Trump is not going well. What is your view on this?

It is quite difficult to understand the current state of Israeli-American relations. Trump, as we all know, is a fairly unpredictable politician, so it's hard to build expectations based on solid ground or past relational standards. It seems to me, based on his latest moves—and to put it simply—that Trump is telling Netanyahu, “Watch out, Bibi, I don’t work for you; if anything, you work for me.” I would say that Trump has a different agenda from Netanyahu. This was clearly visible during the recent visit by the U.S. president to the Gulf, where he met with Saudis, Qataris, Emiratis, and also with the new Syrian president, Al Sharaa.

An Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

A large part of Israeli society, including many reservist soldiers, is now tired of a seemingly endless war with no tangible results. Protests against the government are increasing. Do you think a change in leadership is possible before the scheduled end of the legislature in October 2026?

Yes, I too, believe that most Israelis are now dissatisfied with this government and this endless war. Fundamentally, because no one in Israel clearly understands what strategy Netanyahu is pursuing. Imagine that the military campaign in Gaza and the raids in the West Bank succeed, and all the Hamas militants and leaders are killed or forced to flee—then what? There still remain five and a half million Palestinians living in those lands. What does Israel envision for the future? Forcing these populations to gradually abandon their land? Is that truly the strategy of the current government? If Israel continues along this path, it will lose whatever remains of its international reputation and support. What do we really want to do with our future—and theirs? Continue occupying their land indefinitely? Or do we want to change our course and understand that there is no other solution than the existence of two neighbouring, peaceful states?

A Palestinian woman viists the graves of her relatives in a cemetery in Jenin camp, West Bank (REUTERS)