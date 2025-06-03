Disastrous flooding adds to Myanmar's humanitarian emergency

The already-dramatic humanitarian emergency in Myanmar has been intensified by heavy flooding in the north of the country.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



The ongoing humanitarian emergency in Myanmar is being compounded by devastating floods in the north of the country, according to the Vatican's Fides news agency, which is operated by the Pontifical Mission Societies.



The flooding came as a result of roughly a week of intense rains that especially affected Myanmar's Sagaing region and Kachin State, leading to further suffering for the nation's civilian population, which has already been extremely tried by the ongoing civil conflict.

The Sagaing region had already been under severe strain following the March 28 earthquake, which killed more than 3,700 people, displaced thousands of others, and caused immense damage to homes and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting on Tuesday that Myanmar's ruling military junta said it has extended a temporary ceasefire to June to support reconstruction and relief efforts following the quake.

Latest ceasefire announcement

Days after that natural disaster, in early April, the junta announced a ceasefire to support relief efforts, following similar moves by anti-junta armed groups.

In addition, the opposition groups have also extended their ceasefire to the end of June.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, the agency reports, military airstrikes and artillery attacks have continued in some parts of the country.

UN Report highlights humanitarian emergency

A new report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, cited by Fides, confirms the worsening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, especially due to military violence and the collapsed economy.

Set to be presented at the next session of the UN Human Rights Council in early July, the document calls the situation "increasingly catastrophic, marked by incessant atrocities that have affected all aspects of life."

Moreover, it details how the economic plight is compounding the nation's emergency.

Appeal to international community

Given all of this, the United Nations Human Rights Council is appealing for "a multifaceted response to the crisis."

In a special way, the UN body is calling on the international community to help provide "urgent humanitarian support, cross-border assistance for displaced populations, and increased political commitment" for the suffering country.