Palestinians killed by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Rafah

Palestinians carry aid supplies received from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Rafah

At least 24 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

By Nathan Morley

At least 24 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli army fire while waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Gaza-based health authorities said the incident occurred in western Rafah, where large crowds had gathered to receive aid amid ongoing hostilities and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the event took place as the crowd moved along designated routes toward an aid distribution site, approximately 500 meters from the location.

The IDF stated that troops identified several individuals approaching them outside the designated access routes.

On Monday, the IDF announced an expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed regional developments, focusing on the Palestinian issue. Sisi welcomed France's support for Palestinian rights and outlined Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire, facilitate hostage exchanges, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

Over the weekend, the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee reaffirmed its commitment to stopping the war and advancing Palestinian statehood.

The delegation met virtually with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman after Israel blocked its planned visit to Ramallah. Abbas praised the committee's efforts in mobilizing international support and pushing for a two-state solution.