Search

Search

Search

enenglish
A UN worker stands amid the rubble of an UNRWA school-turned-shelter, heavily damaged overnight by Israeli strikes A UN worker stands amid the rubble of an UNRWA school-turned-shelter, heavily damaged overnight by Israeli strikes  (AFP or licensors)
World

UN Agencies Warn of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

UN agencies still working in Gaza have repeated concerns about the Israeli plan to take control of the aid operation in the war-torn enclave.

By Nathan Morley

United Nations agencies operating in Gaza have reiterated concerns over Israel’s plan to take control of aid distribution in the war-ravaged enclave, warning that the most vulnerable populations may struggle to access relief.  

Aid hubs are set to be located exclusively in the southern part of Gaza, raising fears that displaced families, children, and pregnant women will be unable to reach them. 

Many children are surviving on one incomplete meal a day, with shortages of clean drinking water and proper nutrition exacerbated by Israeli strikes on infrastructure and restrictions on aid entry, officials said.  

Thousands remain in displacement centers lacking basic necessities, while hospitals continue to struggle with limited resources.  

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. 

Negotiations on the second phase remain stalled.  

Listen to Nathan Morley's report

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned earlier this month that the humanitarian situation had reached catastrophic levels. 

As the blockade on essential supplies continues, the agency called for urgent international action to prevent further deterioration and reiterated its demand for a ceasefire.  

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Topics
11 May 2025, 15:52
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Regina Coeli
Regina Coeli
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission