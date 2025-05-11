UN Agencies Warn of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
By Nathan Morley
United Nations agencies operating in Gaza have reiterated concerns over Israel’s plan to take control of aid distribution in the war-ravaged enclave, warning that the most vulnerable populations may struggle to access relief.
Aid hubs are set to be located exclusively in the southern part of Gaza, raising fears that displaced families, children, and pregnant women will be unable to reach them.
Many children are surviving on one incomplete meal a day, with shortages of clean drinking water and proper nutrition exacerbated by Israeli strikes on infrastructure and restrictions on aid entry, officials said.
Thousands remain in displacement centers lacking basic necessities, while hospitals continue to struggle with limited resources.
Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
Negotiations on the second phase remain stalled.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East warned earlier this month that the humanitarian situation had reached catastrophic levels.
As the blockade on essential supplies continues, the agency called for urgent international action to prevent further deterioration and reiterated its demand for a ceasefire.
