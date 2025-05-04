Ukrainian residents seek peace after massive strikes

Authorities say Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, hitting a high-rise residential block, triggering fires, and injuring 46 people. The strike, one of several in recent days, has underscored calls for peace in the more than three-year-long war.

By Stefan J. Bos

Between burning buildings and debris, terrified residents are being brought to an ambulance for urgent medical attention. A woman sitting in an ambulance could be seen visibly upset.

There are scores of victims here in Kharkiv, one of several locations that authorities say have come under Russian attacks in recent days.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said strikes occurred over the weekend in 12 locations in four central districts of the city.

The city has become a repeated target of Russian air attacks, lying 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the country's northeastern border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the attacks, saying, “Russia strikes dwellings when Ukrainians are in their homes when they are putting their children to bed.”

Several people were also injured in a Russian joint drone and artillery attack on localities east of Nikopol in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kherson attacked

In southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, a village resident reportedly died when a fallen drone exploded as he was trying to carry it away from a house.

However, Russian residents suffer too. In Russia, the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar region was struck in what local sources called a “massive attack” from Ukrainian forces, injuring

Three apartment blocks in the port area of Novorossiysk were damaged, reportedly injuring numerous people, including children.

Separately, Russia’s defense ministry stated Friday that its forces were continuing to create a “security strip” in border areas of northern Ukraine’s Sumy region after driving Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region, just across the border in western Russia.

The latest attacks have underscored international calls for peace.

Late Pope Francis often prayed for peace and repeatedly called for an end to the suffering in a war that is thought to have killed and injured more than 1 million people.

U.S. still hopeful

The United Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Washington hasn’t given up hope yet that peace can be established in Ukraine.

He said a deal signed Wednesday that will give Washington access to Ukraine's vast critical minerals and natural resources was also a message to Moscow.

“This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term,” Bessent stressed.

Moscow has pledged to introduce a three-day ceasefire from May 7 through May 9.

But as they watch their homes burn, residents here in Kharkiv and other cities are hoping for permanent peace to end Europe’s deadliest conflict in decades.

